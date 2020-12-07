In a bid to establish which soldiers and policemen killed people during last month’s protests in greater Kampala, ballistic experts have started picking guns from security officers for examination.

Protests that followed the arrest of National Unity Platform -NUP presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, left 54 killed by military and police personnel. Even though the protests spread to over 20 districts, Kampala was the epicenter.

Security sources had earlier indicated that over 30 soldiers, policemen and crime intelligence personnel had been asked to prepare to record statements after Closed Circuity Television -CCTV cameras captured them shooting at people on buildings balcony and verandas.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, confirmed that a forensic and ballistic team has already picked guns for examination. This is because all guns in hands of police, Internal Security Organisation -ISO, Local Defence Unit-LDU and some in UPDF have already been fingerprinted.

Under the command of the acting forensics director, Andrew Mubiru, police is also examining CCTV videos where soldiers were recorded at Nasser Road shooting directly in a window where a woman was filming events. In Banda, two sisters were shot by police and soldiers a Patrol vehicle coming from Kireka heading to Nakawa.