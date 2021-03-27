Troubled Aruu County MP Odonga Otto has been remanded to Gulu Prison after he pleaded not guilty to assault and malicious damage charges.

The outspoken MP was on Friday charged with two counts of malicious damage to property and assault when he appeared before Grade One Magistrate in Pader District.

The Grade one Magistrate, Mr Edward Akankwasa, denied the MP bail and remanded him until April 6, 2021.

The MP, through his lawyer and wife, Ms Juliet Oyullu of Odonga Otto and company advocates had asked to be released on bail but he was not granted after the state prosecutor, Mr Tomson Epia told court that investigations into the charges against him were complete.

The magistrate remanded him saying hearing of his case will start on April 6 when he returns to court.

The magistrate also directed the MP to first be quarantined and subjected to Covid-19 test at Gulu Regional Referral hospital before being taken to prison.

According to the charge sheet, the MP on May 6, 2018 at Ogan Kanakok, Pajule Sub-County in Pader district, assaulted Mr Henry Mugisha, a driver of a Fuso truck vehicle UAR 234 C before destroying its windscreen.

He also reportedly caused grievous bodily harm to Mr Mugisha during the assault.

But the legislator denied all the charges.

Mr Odonga is one of the 12 lawmakers in Acholi Sub-region who lost in the just concluded elections.