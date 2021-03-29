Three former Presidential candidates who were invited to appear before the Human Rights Committee of Parliament investigating the violence in the 2021 elections were no-show.

The Committee vice-Chair and Bugiri Woman Member of Parliament, Agnes Taaka Wejuli, the Bugiri Woman MP, says they invited the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the Renewed Uganda political party presidential candidate Lt. General, Henry Tumukunde and independent presidential candidate, Nancy Kalembe.

According to Wejuli, of the three presidential candidates, only Amuriat communicated, saying that he had lost someone and was heading for burial and asked the committee to reschedule the meeting after Easter week.

He says the failure of the other two former presidential candidates to show up or communicate their inability to show up slows down the work of the committee.

General Tumukunde said that he was not contacted and didn’t confirm anything. Nancy Kalembe’s known mobile phone number was turned out by the time of filing this story.