The ruling Resistance Resistance Movement (NRM) party has called for a meeting between the Electoral Commission (EC) and stakeholders in the election process following the suspension of campaign meetings in 12 districts and cities across the country.

The EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama suspended all campaign meetings effective 26th December 2020 in districts and cities categorized by the Ministry of Health as having a high spread of COVID-19.

The affected areas include Kampala, Mbarara, Kabarole, Luweero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Kiruhura, Mukono and Tororo.

While addressing a weekly party press briefing yesterday, Justine Kasule Lumumba the NRM secretary-general said that the NRM being a law-abiding party will go by the EC directive.

She, however, asked the electoral body to convene a meeting with all the stakeholders to discuss the implications of this and come up with a way forward.