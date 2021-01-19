Former presidential Aspirant in the concluded last week’s general election ; Robert Kyagulangyi Ssentamu has petitioned the Highcourt seeking orders to release him and his wife Barbra Itungo from what he terms as unlawful confirnment at their home in Magere -,Gayaza in Wakiso district .

Kyagulanyi who was standing on the NUP ticket has filed this application through his lawyers of Wameli and company advocates and contends that after casting his vote on the election day on 14th/January 2021, he went back to his home only to find it surrounded by security operatives including police and the army .

Kyagulanyi says they have been since illegally detained in their home for now 5days .

With the help of his lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima, Kyagulanyi claims he and his wife are being kept in incommunicado without access to his , family , friends and lawyers to swear the supporting affidavit seeks court intervention to order the Attorney General, Cheif of Defece Forces and the Inspector General of Police to previal over his soldiers inorder to produce their bodies (Kyagulanyi and Itugo) before court dead or alive ;

as their continued detention at home puts their personal liberties in jeopardy.

Kyagulanyi who was turned second in last week’s election contests the results on grounds that the election was marred with grave mal-pratices and has since vowed to challenge the president M7’s win before the Supreme court .

Kyagulanyi’s application for heabous corpus has been is yet to be allocated to a judge .