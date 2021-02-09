Former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s lawyers are today before the Supreme court seeking permission to file additional evidence in an election petition challenging the election of the incumbent President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Lead counsel Medard Lubega Ssegona tells a panel of 9 justices that even though the law envisages only 15 days within which a dissatisfied party can file an election petition, Kyagulanyi’s case is excusable because he was under house arrest for 10 days and only freed 5 days to the lapse of the mandatory time .

This meant that Kyagulanyi who was held in incommunicado would not meet his agents and lawyers to discuss hence filing the petition with missing pieces of evidence. Ssegona adds that unless court intervenes and permits them to table this fresh evidence, their petition may have less chances of success since this evidence is so fundamental and goes to the core of the petition.

Kyagulanyi further wants the Court to inquire into this election and make its pronouncement. Photos by Nicholas Bamulanzeki



Justices on the panel are; CJ Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Stellah Arach, Esthet Kisaakye, Rubby Opio Aweri, Paul Mugamba, Mike Chibita, Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Persy Tuhaise.