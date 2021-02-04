Former Forum for Democratic Change president Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye says the recently concluded elections has yet again confirmed that that it is impossible to have free and fair elections in Uganda.

Addressing a joint press conference with former FDC president candidate Patrick Oboi at Katonga Road, Besigye says the election was fraudulent, noting the only the opportunity the opposition got to educate Ugandans to liberate themselves.

He emphasized the need for the citizens to unite and act against a lot of oppression they’re undergoing.

He says is part of the ongoing engagement with all the other forces of change to find the lasting solution to the challenges.

Meanwhile, the four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has critized the International Community for stand by and watching from the fence as the Ugandan government metes violence on its political opponents.

Addressing journalists Besigye condemned what he called continuous abduction and killing of thousands Ugandans as seen in the just concluded 2021 election season.

Besigye says they have thousands of young people being held in dungeons in this city.

He says the international community has not only been silent about the situation in Uganda but continued to provide financial support to the government.

He singled out European Union in Uganda which he accused of engaging in PR instead of taking action.