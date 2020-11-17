The independent presidential candidate Gen. Henry Tumukunde has today officially launched his campaign manifesto at Boma grounds in Fortportal city.

General Tumukunde among other things has promised to extend solar power to rural areas, fight mortality rate and ensure that the local people benefit from resources in their respective areas among other things.

However, while he left the venue police deployed weight lifters in plain clothes with some holding guns to stop him from entering the city centre and what followed was an exchange of words between him and DPC John Austin Kowese.