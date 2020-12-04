The Electoral Commission has distanced itself from allegations that it has allowed candidates to place campaign posters in public places including the electoral commission offices.

The Commission says that they cannot allow a poster on their premises because they do not promote the candidature of any candidate.

While meeting the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on Wednesday, National Unity Platform Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi indicated to journalists that the elections body has allowed candidates in the ruling government to pin posters in public places. He cited places like the offices of the electoral commission.

Now the Spokesperson of the Electoral Commission Paul Bukenya says that although the law allows candidates to put posters in different places to engage the electorates, the commission cannot determinewhere to put or not to put the posters.

He says that the commission does not specifically legislate or guide on how and where the posters should be placed adding that general guidance is done by the Local Authorities through the laws and ordinances passed as a way of maintaining public order and theinstitutional polices.

Bukenya says that as the Electoral Commission, they provide for responsible use of posters, guide caution and penalize the abuse of the posters like defacing and tearing of candidate’s posters.