The National Resistance Movement chairman and president of Uganda H.E Yoweri K Museveni called on his supporters not be afraid. This was in the aftermath of the political impasse caused by opposition camps threatening NRM supporters.

The protestors took to the streets chaotic riots to demand for the release of detained National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi. Yesterday and today have been doom days as far as peace and order are concerned especially in the capital – Kampala.

The unrests involved malicious actions of looting and attacks on civilians. In some incident, a woman was stripped of her yellow NRM shirt. This was a move to express loathe to the ruling government. With such ugly scenes, the NRM supporters are quite intimidated and frightened. ‘It’s a crime to support NRM”, a new joke has come up. One would take the biggest risk to express their support for NRM by walking on the major streets of Kampala with a yellow attire.

It’s from the above situation that the NRM leader has come out to assure his supporters that they’re protected and should be afraid of the party enemies. He was addressing party leaders in Kotido where he was quoted saying, “a time will come when you’ll see an NRM shirt on the streets and fear it.” Hope restoration was the move as the ruling party struggles to hung on the country’s support.

The NRM campaign trail is now in the North Eastern Uganda part of Karamoja region. The campaigns are entirely scientific with a selected few people meeting with the president.

Security forces are now keen on respecting SOPs as stipulated by the Electral Commission and Ministry of Health. Mr. Okoth Ochola, the Inspector General of Police announced tighter directives to Police officers in handling violations. NRM party has been a benchmark of scientific campaigns.