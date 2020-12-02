Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine the National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer has called on the chairman of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi to either do his job or resign.

Speaking to reporters at the Electoral Commission offices at Jinja Road in Kampala, Kyagulanyi said he is tired of the police and the army interrupting his political campaigns and the Commission does nothing to show that they are in charge of the electoral process.

In a closed-door meeting that lasted almost four hours also attended by several NUP party officials, Kyagulanyi told the media that he asked the Commission to take charge of the process as it is mandated by the law. He showed them several pictures depicting the horrific scenes that include police firing at unarmed supporters, his car submerged in the smoke of teargas, some of his wounded supporters among others as evidence of the blatant violations of his rights as a candidate.

He dispelled arguments by the security that when they break up his meetings they do so because they are enforcing guidelines on the spread of Coronavirus. He said if that were the case, then even president Museveni who was seen yesterday addressing a crowd of supporters not wearing masks and not practising social distancing in Busia, would have received similar treatment.

Speaking to reporters later, Justice Byabakama laughed off Kyagulanyi’s demand for his resignation. He said he and the Commission he leads have done a tremendous job to ensure that Uganda holds elections as demanded by the constitution.

For the continued break up Kyagulanyi’s meetings, Byabakama said that they have agreed to hold a meeting between the top leadership of the police and all presidential candidates.