Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has been produced in court in Iganga, the eastern town 110km from Kampala, where a magistrate freed him on non bail and advised to follow Covid-19 SOPs.

Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was arrested two days ago in Luuka is in the coming days expected to be charged with violating Ministry of Health SOPs related to crowds and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Electoral Commission also cautioned all candidates to desist from holding their campaigns in a manner that violates the guidelines set forth

The Electoral Commission is in talks with government authorities over the arrest of Kyagulanyi over the allegations that he breached the COVID-19 standard operating procures in regard to campaigns.

Commission,” EC chair Simon Byabakama said.

As of today, 37 people are reported to be have been killed in riots and over 100 injured. More so, the Police has arrested 400 people in connection to the riots which rocked mostly urban areas on Wednesday.

