Ugandan businessman, investor, real estate and property developer, philanthropist Ham Kiggundu recent addressed newly elected Members of Parliament belonging to the ruling National Resistence Movement (NRM) about the Ugandan dream.

Invited to the National Leadership Institute (NALI) by the party, Mr Kiggundu said he was honoured and humbled by his Excellency the President for allowing him share his perspective and opinion at Kyankwanzi.

Mr Kiggundu said, “With reason within the prevailing realistic circumstances at the forefront and God’s blessings as a constant factor Uganda shall develop.”

“It is a realistic fact that Uganda holds good climate, fertile soil, a young energetic population and countrywide spread peace, within parameters of reason how can we best explore these towards our struggle from poverty to prosperity,” he added.

Kiggundu is the son of Haruna Segawa, who is part of a family with extensive property investments in Kampala.

In March 2020, Kiggundu was featured prominently in Ugandan media for his court battle against a foreign bank he alleged that the bank defrauded him 30 million dollars over the course of 10 years.

In 2018 Kiggundu was given an award as an acknowledgement for his book, Success and Failure Based on Reason and Reality. It was nominated the best book of the year in the category of “Business Motivation” at an event held by the Book Forum of Uganda in Kampala.