The death toll in the Kasese mudslides has risen to 15 people. Six more bodies were recovered today Wednesday afternoon in addition to the nine recovered earlier in the day. Seven people were taken to different health facilities with serious injuries.

The mudslides occurred at around 2:30 am on Wednesday in Kasika, Rukoki sub-county Kasese district following heavy rains. At least 20 houses were reduced to rubble and property of unspecified value was buried in the mud.

Residents say the rains started from the mountainous areas of Kadingidi village forcing several water streams to overflow. The police medical team aided by residents is currently doing a postmortem and identifying the bodies at Kigoro primary school playground.

Immy Muhindo Kithama, the Rukoki sub-county LC III chairperson, says that police and local rescue teams continue digging through the rubble to search for more victims. He adds they are currently recording all people who have lost their loved ones and properties in order to come up with a comprehensive report.

Kasese District LC V chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi, says that they have already contacted the central government. He says that through the area, MP, Gedeon Mujungi, the prime minister Robinan Nabbanja, has promised to visit the area by close of business Wednesday.

He adds they have also sent in equipment like graders to boost the rescue efforts. Muhindi adds that they are requesting people staying in the area to immediately vacate and move to safer zones with the prediction of more rains. The district is expected to send in some relief food and tarpaulins to the affected households.

Joyce Biira, a resident of Kadingidi has appealed to the government to assist families who have lost their people in conducting burials. She says that many families have lost properties that would have otherwise helped them in sending off their people.