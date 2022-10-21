The entertainment and lifestyle calendar is now back to normal following a tumultuous Covid-19 lockdown and post-recovery period.

Ugandans love to make merry and there is no better way to do it than serenade to jazz music. Jazz music has always been a preserve for less adventurous spaces, something to only be enjoyed behind closed doors by people with a foreign taste. However, the music palate for most affluent Ugandans has evolved and their sense of adventure is along with it. Birthing the need for a jazz experience tailor-made for their progressive tastes.

And to satisfy the need, the first edition of the Afro Jazz will take place on the backdrop of the prestigious River Nile at the Sailing club, fully decked with pomp and class where guests will be treated to a sumptuous array of carefully curated fusions of Afro-Pop & Jazz, going back in time but with a touch of the new school vibe.

Ugandans have lately been taken on a ride of several concerts but not one like the Afro Jazz concert that will be held in Jinja at the source of the Nile.

The organizers are using Jazz music to promote the rich African culture and heritage of the Nile, it’s people all while shinning a bright light on the East, Jinja in Particular. This way we return Jinja to its rightful place as the crown district of Uganda.

“Jazz music has always been a preserve for less adventurous spaces, something to only be enjoyed behind closed doors by people with a foreign taste. However, the music palate for most affluent Ugandans has evolved and their sense of adventure along with it. Birthing the need for a jazz experience tailor-made for their progressive tastes,” said Douglas Atukunda, the event coordinator.

The show is a celebration of the Rich Culture and traditions of the Basoga with the aim of bringing many people close and uniting them through music towards the development of their motherland.

It will feature celebrated vocalists such as Naava Grey, Kenneth Mugabi, Irene Ntale, Azawi, Jose Sax and King Saha all backed up by the D Maestroz Band.