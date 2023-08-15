Hayes Willit is celebrating signing an International record deal and officially launching his latest video ‘Sir Kisoro’ to International audiences on 19th August.

There is a real buzz around Hayes now he is being featured this week on national media outlets.

This event will happen from 4pm till late at DB9 Kalerwe, Kampala. Artist, Singer-songwriter and fashionista Hayes Willit Mugisha was born and raised in the very beautiful Highlands and Impenetrable Forests around Kisoro, South Western Uganda.

This is where the last of the silver backed Gorillas and talented artists still survive in the wilderness…

To date Hayes he has released many videos and tracks that have brought him to national and now to international attention.

www.CANmusic.org is a new label based between Ireland, UK, France and South Africa were alerted to Hayes Willit’s talents by the CEO of best coffee award winning Gorilla Highland’s Coffee (GHC) CEO Rugaya Richie also from Kisoro.

CANMUSIC has a focus on developing and promoting up and coming African artists with international potential and Hayes Willis fits this perfectly with his unique HIP HOP meets Amapiano influences. Robert Stephenson, President of CAN Music and Founder of www.climatectionsnow.org says “We are super excited to be working with such an exceptional talent as Hayes Willit, he embodies so much of what we aspire to, we already have a lot of connections in Uganda and this will help us to promote CAN artists (www.canmusic.org) to Ugandan and International audiences”

Hayes is also different in that although he clearly has that special star quality, he is deep and powerful in his mission around positive climate action. He is determined to be at the forefront of helping new talent and developing his fashion clothing brand from his native from his area, creating new wealth, promoting the eco tourist and businesses in Kisoro like one of his sponsors Gorilla Highlands Coffee in the process.