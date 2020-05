Celebrated Ugandan musician, Juliana Kanyomozi is a mother again after giving birth to a bouncing baby boy, Taj.

Juliana who has been off the scene for a long time now made the announcement on her Facebook page.

A couple of years ago, she lost her only son then after an illness. Her close pals say she has always wanted to have another child following the death of Keron.

The birth of her new child puts to rest rumors that had been making rounds about the same.