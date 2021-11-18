Yolesa ekitone is a Multi-Cultural national talent show that started in 2019 and is sponsored by our youthful brand; SKYVIEW. It aims at searching and uplifting talents in all spheres of life i.e. Comedians, Magicians, Dancers, Karate, Bodybuilders etc.

This year’s season was launched on 22nd March, 2021 at Pearl of Africa hotel and it steered across all regions of Uganda. Over 8,000 people participated in the auditions and only five (5) of these made it to the grand finale which happened on 14th November, 2021 at MOTIV THEATER in Bugolobi.

SkyView’s contribution enabled three (3) top winners to walk away with an assortment of exciting prizes. Jet Trojans took the top position and bagged UGX 10,000,000/=. Jonah Kyeswa, the 1st runner up bagged UGX 4,000,000/=. Aimec Brass band, the 2nd runner up bagged UGX 1,500,000/=.

In a grand twist, SKYVIEW also awarded three (3) outstanding performers.

Devine dancers, who were the youngest among all the finalists took the 4th position and received UGX 1,000,000/=. Lamara Karen, a young and yet very exceptional performer took the 5th position and received UGX 1,000,000/=. Ntare JoeT, a differently abled and yet, very talented player of the thumb piano, commonly known as the “Akogo’’ received UGX 500,000/=.

As Hariss International, we believe in nurturing and supporting different talents, especially among the children and youth.

We would like to applaud all the participants that made it to the finals. We also appreciate all those that took part in the auditions.

YOLESA EKITONE was organized and by KUNTA PRODUCTIONS and proudly sponsored by SKYVIEW.

SPONSORED