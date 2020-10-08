Three years after independence the then Prime Minister Dr. Apollo Milton Obote, flanked by President Edward Muteesa II, the reigning King of the Kingdom of Buganda, laid a foundation stone to mark the construction of a 14-stored building, the first hotel in Uganda.

Situated adjacent to the statehouse in Nakasero, the hotel has been the center of hospitality, commands a good picturesque view of the city and strategic location that make it easily accessible from different parts of the city.

According to the General Manager of Sheraton Kampala hotel, Mr. Jean Phillippe Bittencourt, as Ugandan’s melting point, the hotel serves as the face of Uganda’s hospitality sector and continues to attract key international delegates, business expatriates, and travelers who came to look for trade opportunities with Uganda but also leisure and tourism.

To commemorate the spirit of independence, the hotel has organized a series of activities to offer its customers a fantastic and iconic pool of experience with traditionally prepared lunch and brunch of local cuisines, couples and family staycation packages accompanied by lots of traditional and live-band performance.

“Our freedom lunch and independence Sunday brunch will feature classic Ugandan cuisines with an array of enticing African delicacies from various regions traditionally prepared in pots and banana leaves to bring out the nostalgic taste of local delicacies as we celebrate our deep roots and heritage.” He said.

Adding, in the spirit of bringing people together and getting families, couples and friends to relax and enjoy the Independence weekend; our customers will be offered a wide range of relaxation therapy treatment, experience an enhanced range of entertainment from Ndere troops, live-DJ and band performance, and variety of kids’ entertainment such as; bouncing castles, clown character, children acrobats at the Poolside, Bittencourt emphasized.

To get into the independence celebration mood, the hotel decoration specially in restaurants will adopt the national colors in which tables will be laid and multi-colors of Yellow, Red, and Black used in lighting to portray ambiance. The waiters and waitress will also be dressed in different traditional attires to suit the occasion.

Furthermore, we will also be making home deliveries for customers within Kampala and surrounding areas at discounted prices. Customers are requested to make orders via the hotel helpline, safe Boda, and Jumia Foods App.

The independence celebration makes the beginning of Sheraton festivity period and merry mood to reward our customers with great memories and amazing experience which is a true reflection of the Sheraton DNA of togetherness, community living, and ultimate guests’ experience and satisfaction, Bittencourt urged.

Further noting, we pledge to continue being the center of hospitality and a cultural melting pot where business persons, international delegates, travelers, tourists, and purveyors of leisure converge to experience Uganda’s cuisine, share ideas, trade experiences and inspire each other.