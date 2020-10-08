Ugandan diva, Sheebah Karungi is the sole Ugandan nominee in the 2020 MTV EMA Awards announced by MTV today.

The ‘Nakyuka’ songstress is nominated in the Best African Act category alongside continental heavyweights, Burna Boy (Nigeria), Rema (Nigeria), Master KG (South Africa), Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), and Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo).

Sheebah’s nomination in the prestigious 2020 MTV EMAs continues to cement her position as a huge force to be reckoned with in the Ugandan music industry.

The “2020 MTV EMAs” will premiere exclusively on MTV (DStv Channel 130), MTV Base (DStv channel 322) at 21:00 CAT (Pre-show TBC) and 22:00 CAT (Main-show) respectively on November 8.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “The 2020 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and this year’s African nominees are undoubtedly making their presence felt globally. This affirms our commitment to ensuring that we continue to celebrate our diverse talent on international platforms. Congratulations to all our African nominees on this achievement.”

Marking the 27 th edition of one of the biggest nights in global music, the “2020 MTV EMAs” will unite fans at home with the world’s hottest names in music.

The two-hour “2020 MTV EMAs” will air globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Fans can begin to cast their votes today, as voting is now open at mtvema.com until November 2 at 12:59am Ugandan time.

The MTV EMA is an annual music awards show that features world-class performances from some of the biggest music acts on the planet.

2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES Best African Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo)