Young, promising and exciting model Sharon Kiyimba Promise was the star as she walked the runway at the 2021 Janzi Awards.

The inaugural edition of the Janzi Awards happened in a two day event from Saturday 11th to Sunday 12th December, 2021 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Several Ugandan personalities walked home with accolades at the awards which seek to honour and celebrate excellent work of Uganda’s Creative and Arts Industry.

Among the several models that walked the runway to showcase for different fashion designers on the day was Sharon Kiyimba Promise signed under Top Model Uganda.

Sharon joined other models who were selected by Joram Muzira of the Joram Model Management agency for the showcase.

This comes just a few months after Sharon and her mentor Doreen Kabareebe were honoured at the recently concluded 2021 International Photo Arena (IPA) awards in Ghana.

Sharon was honoured as the Best Outstanding Upcoming African model while Doreen was honoured as the Best African International Model at the IPA awards.

Who is Sharon Kiyimba Promise

The mesmerizing young was born on 28th November, 2003, in Masindi.

Her modelling career professionally started in 2020 and progressing on well.

Raised by a single mother Rebecca Kiyimba, Sharon attended Victor’s Junior Christian School for her primary level.

She is currently attending high school at Exodus College School Wakiso pursuing a combination of Math, Entrepreneurship and Economics (MEE /ICT).

Sharon was inspired into modeling career by Doreen Kabareebe when they met at Kwillz Fraternity where Doreen was the guest of honor.

Sharon remembers asking Doreen to hold her hand and guide her through her modeling journey, something the latter has done with ease thus far.

For guidance, Doreen is always in constant touch with Sharon’s mother who is currently working in Turkey.

On 28th September, 2020, Sharon Kiyimba Promise joined fashion modeling from Black Array Agency in Katwe.

On 26th December, 2020, She worked with Kwillz Fraternity at the Seasonz Fashion Week official premiere.

On 22nd May 2021, Sharon Kiyimba participated in the Top Model Uganda Auditions where she was the first contestant and got a “YES” from all the three judges; Doreen Kabareebe, Sylvia Namutebi Alibhai, and Flash.

Sharon has recently been nominated in the UG Teen Awards under the category of Best Female Model. The awards are due for this Sunday 20th December 2021