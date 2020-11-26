A joint team of security operatives comprising of Uganda Peoples defense forces-UPDF and the Anti-riot police have this Morning raided Spice FM, a local Radio station based in Hoima City and blocked the station from hosting Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine, the Presidential candidate for the National Unity Platform-NUP Party.

The talk show that started at 9:15AM lasted only 5 minutes after UPDF and Anti-riot police commanded by Deo Obura, the Albertine region police commander-RPC raided the station and whisked away Kyagulanyi and other National Unity Platform party officials from the Radio station studios.

The team was being hosted by Fredrick Byenkya, the station’s Programs Director.

Police was forced to fire teargas to disperse rowdy Kyagulanyi’s supporters who also flocked the station after learning that Kyagulanyi was being hosted there.

Kyagulanyi was later escorted by security up to Dwoli trading center along the Hoima-Butiaba-Buliisa-Wanseko road and directed him to go to Buliisa where he is schedule to have a rally.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says security raided Spice FM for allegedly hosting Kyagulanyi who he says according to the electoral commission Campaign road map is not supposed to be in Hoima today and therefore it was inappropriate for the station to host him.