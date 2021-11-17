Cosmetics brand Radiant handed over a sponsorship package for the ‘Dance with Valentino’ extravaganza scheduled for Sunday, 21st November at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Radiant Brand Manager Ms. Catherine Mulanghi said the beautycare producers are happy to be part of the event organized by Latin and ballroom dancer Valentino R. Kabenge who will be presenting the first cohort of dancers in a live performance.

“We are delighted to sponsor “Dance with Valentino Experience” because Radiant is an afropolitan brand and we strongly believe that sharing happiness through music, dance and drama,” said Mulanghi at the cheque handover.

“We thank Radiant for the timely support and further cementing their place in the entertainment industry. We have prepared for this vent and this time it is going to be a fully exclusive dance and happiness extravaganza,” Kabenge said.

There will also be the launch of dance classes continuously requested after the airing of the hit TV show Dance with Valentino, where dance lovers acquire professional training on various Latin and Ballroom dance genres from Valentino himself. This is the first dance training experience in Uganda catering to kids and adults alike. The classes have been going on for two months now.

Valentino will also present the first cohort of dancers from the training, who will put on a fabulous show of performances for the guests. The event will also mark the launch of the first platinum ball room classes for young stars.

This extravaganza will have a red carpet welcome with lots of glitz and glamour, a chance for all dance lovers to get out those glamourous ball gowns and start the run up to Christmas in style.