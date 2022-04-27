Known for its enthusiasm to grow homemade talent, the Radiant brand in partnership with Pearl of Africa (POA) star search winner and Talent Africa, joined Alliance Française to promote talent through Akatuuti program.

Akatuuti program is a monthly initiative by Alliance Française, a non-profit, talent-driven organization aimed at providing a platform for emerging creators in Uganda to develop their skills and visibility.

This month’s edition featured a listening party by Ms. Sandra Suubi, the POA star. The party was held at Alliance Française De Kampala on April 22, 2022.

Radiant, a co-sponsor of the POA star search managed by Talent Africa pledged to Ms Suubi free hairdos for a year, a demonstration of the brand’s desire to promote talent

Speaking at the listening party, Ms Catherine Mulanghi, Radiant Brand Manager thanked Alliance Française for the opportunity, noting: “We were honored to be invited by Alliance Française because this fulfills our commitment to boosting the talented young women in the country”.

She added: “As an afropolitan brand and the main beauty partner, we are always on-site to fulfill our pledge of ensuring that musically talented young women such as Ms Suubi look good and feel great”.