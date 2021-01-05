H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni commissions Nkanka Water Supply System in Kisoro

Last evening, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni commissioned the 3.1million litres per day Nkanka water supply system to improve access to safe clean water in Kisoro municipality, Nyarubuye SubCounty, Bunagana Border town, parts of Nyakinama SubCounty and the surrounding areas.

The Source of water is the Nkanka Mega Spring which flows at 6.3million littes/hr located in Nyarubuye, SubCounty-Kisoro District and pumps 3.1 million litres/ day. It is powered by 33KV Grid Electricity as primary source and 250KVA Diesel Generator as backup. Water is pumped to Ruko Hill into a twin Tank System with Storage of 260,000Litres.

The water flows by gravity from Ruko Hill to 3 main Distribution Pipe lines, Ruko to Kisoro Municipality, Ruko To Bunagana Boarder and uko to Nyarusiza/Muramba SubCounties.

Over 17 villages in 3 parishes of Gitenderi, Rukongi, Gisozi- Nyarusiza, Muramba subcounties and the surrounding areas near Mgahinga National Park will also benefit upon completion of an ongoing water mains extension to be completed by February 2021.

Other ongoing works in the area include upgrade of Seseme booster station from the current 15,0000litres per hour to 45,000litres per hour and pump water to a new 270,000litre tank at Gishegera hills. This will boost water supply in Kisoro municipality and extend services to Nyundo SubCounty.

NWSC is implementing other water and Sewerage projects in Fort Portal, Gulu, Arua, Lira, Isingiro, Parambo, Adjumani, Moyo, Nebbi, Koboko, Lugazi, Masaka, Kampala Soroti many other areas of operation.