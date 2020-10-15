SEAMLESS: EC officials countrywide have Thursday nominated MP aspirants like Kisoro Municipality’s Enock Mugisha (independent) and Tana Salim (NUP) pictured.

The Electoral Commission has concluded the first day of the nomination of candidates for Parliamentary Elections 2021.

The exercise, which is being conducted at nomination centers in all the 146 districts and cities across the country, has so far attracted a high number of aspirants who include party-sponsored candidates and independents.

In Kampala Capital City, a total of sixty-five candidates were successfully nominated by the close of day one, to contest for Directly Elected Member of Parliament for the nine constituencies in the City. Seven (7) female candidates were nominated to contest for the Kampala City Woman Representative to Parliament.

Wakiso District had forty-one (41) candidates successfully nominated for Directly Elected Member of Parliament and five candidates nominated to contest for the seat of District Woman Member of Parliament.

The Commission is conducting the nomination of candidates to contest for the three hundred and fifty-three (353) constituencies for Directly-elected Members of Parliament and the one hundred and forty-six (146) seats for District Woman Representative to Parliament.

The nomination exercise will be concluded on Friday 16th October 2020.