Kampala, Nakawa – October 25, 2021: Crown Beverages Limited, under its crisp, fresh citrus tasty brand, Mountain Dew has unveiled the Call of Duty: Mobile challenge, a continuation of Mountain Dew’s journey to unleash the spirit of adventure. Three months campaign will see one hundred play stations given out to players of the highly entertaining video game.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter game developed for Android and iOS. The game was released on October 1, 2019 and has seen one of the largest mobile game launches in history, generating over US$480 million with 270 million downloads within a year.

CBL Head of Marketing, Timothy Luzinda notes that Mountain Dew has over the years sponsored some of the biggest youth festivals like Buzz Teeniz Awards, Buzz Leavers Rocks, Video Gaming Championships, School tours alongside being the sponsor of Motox in Uganda since 2008.

“This year, Mountain Dew has sponsored the adrenaline-rising Motocross and now brings its youthful consumers one of the biggest global video thrills at the convenience of their smartphones, handing them a chance to play as iconic characters in battle royale and multiplayer maps anytime, anywhere,” Luzinda added.

Mountain Dew Brand Manager, Grace Namutebi says that to win, users will visit the Mountain Dew Uganda social media pages, post a picture or video doing the #Dewchallenge and instantly receive a code and link to www.dewsquad.com. On accessing the site, users will redeem the in-game gear and proceed to the Call of Duty: Mobile game.

Dew challenges that users may post on the Mountain Dew Uganda social media pages may include a chain of catch and throw for the Mountain Dew bottle, skating, motocross stunts and many other fun, exhilarating and bold DO THE DEW stunts.



Mountain Dew was launched in Uganda in November 2008 and has gone on to become one of the most loved carbonated soft drinks in the country. It is a soda like no other – it encourages the youth to grab life, be bold, be daring and adventurous.

It is available countrywide in 300ml glass bottles at shs1,000, 330ml PET at shs1,000, 500ml PET at shs1,500 and 2 litre at shs4,500.