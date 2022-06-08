Gospel singer Gabbriella Ntaate has been one of the most trending female musicians ever since she resigned from spark TV to focus much on her music career. Ntaate who owns the sweet voice behind songs like Brag about God, Awo, Amuleese and her new song Weapon of Victory among others is taking on airwaves on gospel and secular music outlets.

Ntaate was confirmed to be among the Ugandan artistes who will perform at the Worship Xplosion meant to take place on September 9th this year. The Worship Xplosion will take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel and will feature Kenyan singers Evelyn Wanjiru and Eve Bahati and Ugandan artistes Brian Lubega, Sandra Suubi among others.

This was announced at a press conference that took place at Masrob events offices in Bunga and during his speech, Mr Robinson Masembe, the CEO of Masrob events said that the event will also be the celebration of 10 years of Let them sing band. The band which is also under Masrob events will be marking 10 years of existence on September 9th.

According to Ntaate, it will be a great honour to share stage with the Kenyan singers together with her fellow Ugandan artistes at the Worship Xplosion. “Keep your best outfit for September 9th and also keep your money somewhere safe so that you don’t miss the fan in September” Ntaate said.

Tickets to the show will go for Shs100,000 standard, Shs200,000 VIP and Shs2,000,000 for a table of 10 people.