BARARA- Hima Cement LTD has today launched Fundi Masonry Cement, its latest addition to their ever-growing list of products. Fundi Masonry Cement is an application-based masonry cement that was specially formulated with enhanced capabilities for masonry work which includes brick laying, mixing mortar and plastering.During a Virtual broadcast of the launch, Israel Tinkasimiire, the Hima Cement Commercial Sales Director said: “As the most innovative company in the industry, we are continually on the lookout for modern solutions to address all our client’s construction needs while emphasizing the aspect of convenience, quality, ease of use, cost saving and smooth finishes”

Fundi is a masonry cement that achieves superior workability, making it the best solution for quality demands of bricklaying, plastering and screed finishes, both for individual home builders and large construction projects.“In addition to addressing the application needs for masonry works, Fundi masonry cement is now the greenest cement on the Ugandan market. Fundi is produced with a reduced carbon footprint, with 54% less CO2 emissions in comparison to ordinary Portland cement,” the Commercial Sales Director added. Sustainability is very vital for Hima Cement in designing products with a commitment to provide value for the customers but also reduce the carbon footprint. Fundi Cement is the latest addition to Hima Cement’s wide range of cement solutions including Multipurpose, Rapidset, PowerCrete, PowerMax, PowerPlus, RoadCem, Minecem and Supaset. It is now available in a retail hardware store near you and our Hima Kafluu Whatsapp Chatbot About Kafluu Chatbot Kafluu a chatbot-enabled platform where customers are able to place their cement orders via WhatsApp. Consumers are now able to chat with Kafluu, by sending a WhatsApp message to +256 800 113 377 and will be guided to place their orders. Kafluu is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, enabling customers to manage their orders and transactions round the clock. In addition, he allows customers to make payments through MTN MoMo Pay and through Bank Transfer.

“We are always looking to improve the customer experience and Kafluu is able to respond quickly and effectively, enabling customers to place orders, make payments and input their delivery information with ease,” says Israel Tinkasimiire, the Hima Cement Sales Director. Through Kafluu, customers have another platform to order and access Hima Cement products. He will guide the customer through the ordering process, gathering specifics like the product type, number of bags, delivery site and payment options. Once the customer has confirmed the order, Kafluu will ensure that delivery is made in record time. Customers still have the option to place their orders through their local hardware stores, the Hima Cement call center or through Jumia (in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono)