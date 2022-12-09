A number of Ugandan and Rwandan artists have been lined up to grace the Uganda – Rwanda festival set for 17th December.

Ykee Benda, The Ben, Cindy, Levixone among others are some of the acts who’ll be lighting up the event.

The latest we have gathered is that Bruce Melodie has been added to cast of stars who will grace the show.

known for songs like samoya, Bruce is considered as a Current Rwanda Musician Leader.

KIGAMPALA FESTIVAL is an annual festival organised by Bruso ventures as a celebration of Music, culture and artwith an underlying goal to build connection between the Uganda and Rwanda community.

The goal is to establish an annual festival that brings together Ugandans and Rwandese to understand andappreciate their similarities and differences as they enjoy and celebrate both cultures and their already existinghistorical connection