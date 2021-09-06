A 29-year-old man in Kwania district has taken his own life by hanging after his father-in-law repossessed his daughter over failure to pay bride price.

Tony Awany, a resident of Emeng village in Apolika parish in Chawente sub-county was on Monday morning found hanging in a house a few days after his wife left for her father’s house.

Denis Ogola, the father of the deceased says his son attempted to commit suicide two times on grounds that he was not given cattle and money for dowry. Nelson Odongo, Kwania acting DPC confirmed the incident saying police had handed the body to relatives for burial.

The incident comes barely a day after a 26-year old man committed suicide in Inomo sub-county Kwania district over unclear reasons. The body of Frank Amua, a resident of Alyec-juk village in Ajok parish was found dangling on a mango tree on Sunday evening.

Amua reportedly left his home village and hanged himself in a garden in a neighbouring village of Alik-ingel in Aluka parish, where he was discovered by a lady who had gone to collect firewood.

A 2018 report by World Health Organization placed suicide as the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29. However, Fatuma Adongo, immediate former LC V councillor for Chawente sub county blames the increasing cases of suicide on excessive consumption of alcohol.

“The level of drunkardness is so high among the youth here, the deceased had a bad record of drinking, and you can’t take proper decision while drunk.” said Adongo.