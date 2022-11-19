Yuti Breweriies Ltd under their flagship beverage brand Yura Beer, have today signed an agreement with Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) that gives them the naming rights for the White Tiger in the Entebbe zoo and have named him YURA.

The agreement aims at actualizing the collaboration of Yuti Breweriies Ltd and UWEC towards the welfare of the tiger.

Following the introduction of these amazing species as well as the hardships that were caused due to the pandemic Covid 19, as Yuti Breweriies, we came in to provide a helping hand such that some funds can be used to ensure that the zoo gets back to its previous booming self. Therefore, sponsorship will be worth 30 million shillings for the welfare of the animal and its surrounding.

“Your closest interactions with these beautiful and majestic tigers should not be limited to the confines of televisions, mobile phones, and YouTube videos. Just take a trip to the zoo will have you up close and personal with one.” – @punitshah91, MD at @YBLUganda.#YURA pic.twitter.com/eHEGNyDoZ2 — Yuti Breweriies (@YBLUganda) November 19, 2022

Speaking at the signing, Mr. Punit Shah, the Managing Director of Yuti Breweriies said “As Yuti Breweriies, we will make sure to have activities and donations every year to inculcate awareness among the public on the importance of protecting, preserving, and conserving this endangered species” and he also “called upon all Ugandans and foreigners to visit the Entebbe Zoo and watch the tigers as well as a host of other wildlife in their fenced enclosures such that we can all contribute towards the welfare of all the animals in this place while ensuring that the learning process also continues for the little ones.”