In exciting news; the Mukiza gorilla family in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest has welcomed a new member to its family. The newborn baby gorilla was born on the 14th of February 2023 in the Ruhija sector of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

This new addition brings the total number of gorillas in the Mukiza family to 19 members making it one of the most significant families of mountain gorillas in Bwindi National Park. The baby gorilla is reported to be healthy and thriving, with its mother; Tomvi providing all the necessary care and attention.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) team had been trying to get an image of the baby but all in vain. The baby had been tightly guarded by her protective mother. But on the 17th of February 2023, the Uganda Wildlife Authority team were able to share the first shot of Tomvi with her.

According to the Uganda Wildlife Authority, the new born baby is already showing signs of being; “an active and curious fella”.

The Mukiza family was once part of the Kyaguliro family of Ruhija sector in Bwindi. The Kyaguliro family was first trekked in 1995. It is among the oldest families in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

In 2012, Mukiza who was consider the third in the line of power rose to power as the head of the Kyaguliro family. His leadership was short lived. He was shortly overthrown by the second in the line.

Left with the option of either submitting to the new leader or leaving, Mukiza left the family thus forming a new family with some of the members who left the Kyaguliro family along with him.

Since 2015, the Mukiza family has been open for gorilla trekking. As of 2023, the Mukiza family is one of the fastest growing families in Bwindi impenetrable national park. The family now boasts of 19 members making it one of the biggest families in Bwindi.

As of 2023, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park has the highest population of mountain gorillas in the whole world. With the continuous new births, the conservation efforts are more encouraging than they were a decade ago.

Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, with only around 1,060 individuals left in the wild. The arrival of a new baby is always a cause for celebration as it adds to the conservation efforts of the park, which is crucial in preserving these majestic animals for future generations.

Visitors to the park will now have the opportunity to see the new baby gorilla and its family during their trekking expeditions, which provide a unique and memorable wildlife experience. However, strict guidelines remain in place to ensure the safety of both the gorillas and the visitors.

It should be noted that mountain gorillas are wild animals. Regardless of the habituation process that makes them a little beat comfortable to have human beings in their environment, the mother tends to become more protective once they have infants.

In that regard, trekking a gorilla family with new born babies require a higher level of discipline. All tourists are reminded to stick to the gorilla trekking guidelines as issues before the gorilla trek starts.