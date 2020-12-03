The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi has successfully held a procession in Kabwohe town council in Sheema District. Amuriat, who entered Sheema district through Masheruka Town Council, was first blocked by Police led by the District Police Commander, Scovia Birungi along Mbarara-Bushenyi highway.

After several minutes of negotiations between police and Amuriat’s Chief mobiliser, Roland Mugume Kaginda, he was allowed to proceed to Sheema Municipal Main Stadium on foot through Kabwohe town council with his supporters. In his campaigns, Amuriat promised to revive cooperative Unions to create more markets for farmer’s Produce.

He accused president, Yoweri Museveni of deliberately leading to the collapse of Banyankole Kweterana Cooperative, which used to buy coffee and other produce from farmers. Apparently, the factory of Banyankole Kweterana Cooperative Society at Kabwohe is being used by Oram Coffee Producers to buy and process coffee across Sheema district.

Amuriat also promised to build standard roads in Sheema district because of the huge variety of produce that contributes to the country’s economy.

Amuriat, who was supposed to campaign in Isingiro, Mbarara city and Mbarara District failed to make it after engaging in a cat and mouse chase with Police that tried to block him from accessing the city center. He used a Boda boda motorcycle to enter the city and move around streets with police in hot pursuit. Police used teargas to disperse Boda boda riders who followed the FDC candidate.