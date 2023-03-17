To celebrate Women’s Month, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Mastercard Foundation successfully hosted Season 2 of the Annual Women’s Katale, a women-focused event held at the UMA showgrounds. The event brought together businesses from both the public and private sectors to showcase their products and services, drawing people from all walks of life.

PSFU ED Stephen Asiimwe interacts with the Zeus staff during a visit of their Business clinic

Attendees benefited from business clinics facilitated by various institutions, covering topics relevant to business growth. Among the expert facilitators was Zeus The Agency, a dynamic marketing agency based in Ntinda that has won two consecutive awards for Best Digital Agency of the Year. Despite being a young agency, Zeus The Agency boasts extensive experience across various industries covering creative services, digital marketing, production, media, and PR.

At the event, Zeus provided attendees with valuable insights and knowledge on digital optimization for business growth. The agency emphasized the importance of businesses having a robust digital presence to reach untapped markets, highlighting the need for a strategic approach to digital marketing. Through their participation in the Annual Women’s Katale, Zeus The Agency reinforced its commitment to helping businesses thrive by providing innovative solutions that drive meaningful results.

The Zeus head of digital Rita Arinaitwe (L) talks to Kampala State Minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda

Rita Arinaitwe, the Digital Lead at Zeus The Agency, emphasized the importance of creating exciting content and understanding audiences to fully reach targeted audiences.

“Effective content creation is crucial in modern digital marketing. At Zeus, we take a data-driven approach to develop high-quality content that resonates with our clients’ target customers. Our team of experienced writers, designers, and digital marketers work together to create impactful content that drives results,” she said.

Zeus the Agency also offered to set up and optimize social media pages for the SMEs at the event. The team provided guidance on creating effective content and engaging with their audience to empower these SMEs to grow their online presence and take their businesses to the next level. “Through initiatives like this, we hope to make a positive impact on the local business community and help businesses thrive in the digital age,” Rita added.

The Zeus team that graced the occasion

The event organizers promised and delivered networking opportunities for the thousands of revelers in attendance, with unique discounted products brought closer to potential customers, and business skills shared. The skills learned at the event motivated more women to venture into businesses they hadn’t thought of before, while the knowledge shared had most admitting it was the push they needed to start.

Angela Bagaine, a PSFU board member, also urged women to adopt innovativeness, cut out plagiarism in the business, and give their consumers options. The guest of honor, Hon Hajjati Minsa Kabanda, Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, lauded the great work of PSFU and the various exhibitors for setting the pace of women’s entrepreneurship in the country.

The event was capped off with wonderful performances from local divas, Winnie Nwagi and Etania, in an epic climax to what was a successful event.