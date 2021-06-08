The Government of Uganda through National Water & Sewerage Corporation has completed construction of new 240million litres per day Katosi water works.

According to a communication from NWSC Publicist Jon Fisher Sekabira, their team is now testing the new 55km DN1400mm Katosi-Kampala bulk transmission main that is evacuating water from the plant in Katosi to various water reservoirs and associated networks in Kampala.

Landscaping, road works and other final touches are ongoing in the water complex. The new plant will add over 160million litres of water per day bridging the water supply gaps in the Kampala Metropolitan service area.

According to NWSC managing director Dr Silver Mugisha, the demand for water from the wider public is bigger than what NWSC is supplying presently. “A total of 300 million litres of water are needed to satisfy the demand, yet NWSC has been providing 240 million litres,” he said during a recent site visit.

The project entailed the construction of a new treatment plant along the shores of Lake Victoria at Kigo, to boost piped water supply to Kampala South, and the construction of a fecal sludge treatment facility to increase sanitation and waste management in this particular region. It also includes the construction of a 15 million liter reservoir in Sonde and booster station in Namugongo.

The new plant will also feature a 500m offshore abstraction pipeline into Lake Victoria, a SCADA system that will be integrated with the existing NWSC installations, a modern laboratory to enhance water quality monitoring and management, a mechanical workshop, a compact wastewater treatment plant, a solid waste handling, and incineration facility and a modern staff housing estate with modern amenities and recreation facilities.