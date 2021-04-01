The Uganda Women Parliamentarian Association with non-governmental organizations like LANDNET has urged the President to ascent to the Succession Amendment Bill that was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

The bill was presented to Parliament by a private member, Mbarara Woman MP Rosette Mutambi Kajangu and later joined by government and is aimed at providing for the distribution of estates of the deceased person and also for guardianship of the minor children.

The Kumi Woman Member of Parliament Monica Amonding has rubbished claims that the law is aimed at benefiting women saying that the bill will benefit both men and women.

She says that in the bill that was passed yesterday, the spouse of the deceased whether a man or woman will be entitled to 20 percent of the deceased property, dependants will receive 4 percent, heir will get one percent while the children will receive 75 percent.

Amonding also says that all children of the deceased whether from a legal wife or not are entitled to the property of their parents and the deceased will be free to either pick a male or female child to inherit . The Director access to land justice at Land net Bakidde Bernaddette says that the principal home will be for the widow or widower and says that the law has made a provision for a guardian who will manage the property of the kids and they have incorporated penalties for mismanagement of properties