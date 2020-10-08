Media reports on Thursday indicate that Internal Security Organisation Director General Kaka Bagyenda has been fired forthwith.

This follows after President Kaguta Museveni sent the presidential guard Special Forces Command to open his safe houses and release the victims of his torture leading to a shootout! Kaka has also been fabricating intelligence, polluting the air according to sources.

Apparently, Kaka’s intelligence reports to the president had become toxic, in one of them even alleging first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was plotting with the First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni to overthrow government.

His reports on Rwanda went to similar extremes of fabrications that made peace impossible to craft, the source continued.

“His worst contribution to our intelligence system was to destroy whatever good that had built in ISO, and then running torture chambers euphemistically called safe houses where he brutalized his victims with the barbarity of Idi Amin’s goons,” the source continues.

Kaka will be replaced by former ISO technical boss Charles Oluka who is deputized Emmy Katabazi who was leading the media desk.

WHO IS KAKA

According to Wikipedia, Colonel Frank Kaka Bagyenda, is a Ugandan retired military officer in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). Effective January 2017, he is the Director General of the Internal Security Organisation, the Uganda government’s counter intelligence agency, responsible for providing national security intelligence to U policy makers.

Background and education

He was born in the western Uganda district of Ibanda in February 1952. He attended local schools before he was admitted to Makerere University in 1974. In 1977, he graduated from Makerere with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Civilian career

Following his graduation from Makerere, Bagyenda took up employment in the Ministry of Public Service. Later, he was transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture. While there, he was posted to Masindi District, as an agricultural officer.

Military career

In 1981, Bagyenda joined the National Resistance Army (NRA), a rebel guerrilla outfit, led by Yoweri Museveni, who waged a bush war, between 1981 and 1986. He carried out covert operations for the NRA and was instrumental in the capture of Masindi Army Barracks by the NRA on February 20 1984.

To disguise himself from the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) soldiers, he adopted the name Kaka, dropping his birth names Frank Bagyenda. He served in the Ugandan military, rising to the rank of Major, before he retired at that rank in 1993.

His assignments in the military included being the commanding officer of a brigade based in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city. He then served as head of the directorate of transport, and then as a member of the then Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), which today is the Chieftainancy of Military Intelligence (CMI). He also served in Uganda’s Northern Region, where commanded a brigade in the early 1990s.

In retirement

In 1994, he was recalled and conscripted to assist the Rwanda Patriotic Front capture power in Kigali. He remained in Uganda however, engaging in the trucking business in Western Uganda, and setting up Panoma Hotel in Kalangala, in the Ssese Islands.

While in Kalangala, Bagyenda remained an active intelligence operative, playing a role in the disruption of illegal fishing on Lake Victoria. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel, while in retirement.

In January 2017, he was appointed to head ISO, replacing Brigadier Ronnie Balya, who was appointed Uganda’s ambassador to South Sudan, based in Juba.

He has left ISO on OCTOBER 8, 2020.