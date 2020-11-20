Traders have asked security personnel to stop firing teargas and live bullets in arcades during protests.

They note that whenever there is a protest in the town, arcade traders suffer at the hands of security agencies that not only beat them but go ahead and fire teargas in buildings.

On Wednesday, protests broke out in the city following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in Luuka district. A video making rounds on social media also shows a military police officer firing a bullet at a civilian filming from an upper floor. The incident is said to have happened on Nasser road.

Everest Kayondo, the chairman Kampala City Traders Association-KACITA says over 20 teargas canisters were yesterday fired in the Premier Center building and at least ten in Royal Complex.

“And if you are shooting even live bullets, what are the intentions of the security? President Museveni told us one of the things he was going to do was to remove guns from the civilians and guns should remain in the barracks, ” said Kayondo. URN