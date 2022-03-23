13 ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party MPs have expressed interest in the position of speaker of parliament which fell vacant on Sunday following the death of Jacob Oulanyah.

Current deputy speaker Anita Among, deputy attorney general Jackson Kafuuzi, minister of state for Defence Jacob Oboth Oboth, Arua Central MP Jackson Atima Lee Buti, Tororo Woman MP and state minister Sarah Opendi, Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogongo, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo all expressed interest before the NRM electoral commission chairperson Tanga Odoi.

Others are Kagoma North MP Kintu Brandon, minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, minister of state for Sports, Hamson Obua, Florence Asiimwe, the Masindi Woman MP, John Amos Okot, the Agago North MP and Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya County MP.

At the time of his death, Oulanyah had only presided over parliament business for 9 months and 24 days since his election to the position on May 24, 2021.

Cabinet set Friday, March 25 as the date for the election of a new speaker which prompted the NRM party to call for expression of interest from its MPs. The first person to submit show of interest forms was Among through her personal assistant Mary Athieno.

Among did not submit her application in person and Odoi told journalists that she could not come due to medical grounds even though she was earlier seen at parliament signing the condolence book.

Odoi further said that they had banned processions by those expressing interest in the position since the country is still mourning Oulanyah but Among’s ‘campaign team’ led by MP Solomon Silwany bullishly stormed the party electoral offices demanding that submissions be effectively closed after Among’s show of interest because precedence has already been set that a deputy speaker always becomes the next speaker.

Jacob Oboth Oboth told journalists says that he is the best candidate for the position. He added that he has joined the race to ensure that he accomplishes what Oulanyah had planned to do. Oboth said that he is ready to resign his ministerial position if he is endorsed by the party.

Kafuuzi, said that he is suitable for the position of speaker. He promised to ensure unity and the return of integrity of parliament which he says has since been lost. Atima says that he has been so keen on the procedures of parliament and how business is conducted. He said that he will emulate the vision and plans of the late Oulanyah.

The applications will be forwarded to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) chaired by President Yoweri Museveni who will on Wednesday discuss the candidates and make endorsements.

After this stage, the NRM parliamentary caucus will then sit on Thursday to endorse a candidate for the position before the election for a new speaker on Friday.