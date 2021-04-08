The Country Representative for WHO in Uganda Dr. Yonad Woldermariam reveals that Uganda might experience delays in receiving the next batch of the COVAX vaccine doses.

According to Woldermariam, the next batch was meant to be in the country by May this year but due to high demand of the vaccine and a halt on exportation by India where the vaccine is being manufactured, Uganda is likely to have its second batch in late June.

The country received its first batch of 3 million doses early March this year and started vaccination of frontline workers among them, health workers, security operatives, people with underlying illnesses, teachers among others.

Since the start of the vaccination exercise, over 14425 people have been vaccinated, says the Health Minister.

Health workers are now being asked to embrace the on-going free vaccination to boost their immunity since they are meeting big numbers of people with different health complications.