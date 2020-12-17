The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of health has revealed that her department is working round the clock to ensure all medical staff are cleared.

Dr Diana Atwine revealed this on Wednesday evening saying the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development had released the funds.

“We are glad to let you know that MOFPED released funds on Friday last week for staff salary. We are working around the clock to ensure all those that had missed their payment receive it,” Dr Diana said on twitter.

The news will come as relief to doctors, especially those who have been handling the COVID19 patients.

Earlier on the same day, the ministry said it “acknowledges the delay in payment of salaries and allowances for health workers working in COVID-19 treatment centres across the country. However, this has been processed, paid and will reflect in the respective bank accounts.”

Diana’s revelation puts to rest debate about delayed payment.

On Wednesday, the ministry released a statement explaining the discrepancies in the “COVID Interventions Report.”