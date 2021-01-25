Police have said they will duly vacate National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi’s home as directed by court but will continue surveillance on him.

The High Court in Kampala earlier today ruled that it is illegal for security including the army and police personnel to continue confining Kyagulanyi at his home indefinitely and directed their withdrawal.

Now Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said whereas they have not yet received the ruling, they will abide by the orders to vacate Kyagulanyi’s home.

Enanga said that they would not challenge the ruling but noted they would continue surveillance on Kyagulanyi.

He however noted that they will maintain surveillance to ensure Kyagulanyi doesn’t instigate violence among the public.

He urged him to abide by the court directive to ensure he follows the Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures.