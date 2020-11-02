Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party boss, Mugisha Muntu has promised to offer a leadership of integrity if Ugandans trust him with their votes at next year’s presidential poll.

Muntu made the remarks after the Electoral Commission nominated him, becoming the third after Yoweri Museveni Kaguta Tibuhaburwa and Henry Tumukunde.

“Today is a day of victory. This is the beginning of victory in this country. There is nothing as important as people having their dignity. We intend to create an environment where people prosper and have their dignity that is given by God,” Muntu said.

Muntu, a former army commander under President Yoweri Museveni, appealed to the EC to conduct a free and fair poll.

“”Don’t fear, conduct free and fair elections, the country will be behind you”. Muntu told the Electoral Commission.