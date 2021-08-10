Electricity distributor Umeme has emphasized that it locally procures wooden utility poles in the power supply industry following allegations of importing utility poles from South Africa.

The spokesperson of Umeme Peter Kaujju says farmers engaged in commercial tree planting especially for utility poles can get in touch with companies that supply utility poles to the distributor.

The leading power distributor was responding to a story aired on NTVU on Sunday.

“We would like to clarify and affirm that Umeme sources all its poles from local Ugandan certified pole treatment plants,” Kauju explained.

“We utilise on average 90,000 treated poles per annum from wood or concrete. The

certified pole treatment plants, our primary suppliers, source their poles from the tree

plantation owners at terms amicably agreed between themselves.”

Kauju also said that in our drive to conserve the environment, Umeme have adopted other pole technologies including Concrete poles with a longer lifespan.

He added, “Umeme remains committed to promoting Government’s local content policy through Buy Uganda Build Uganda policy.”

Mr Peter Kaujju, the Head Communications at Umeme

Umeme and REA with several partners have come up to install concrete poles in swamps and fire-prone areas in the region to further boost reliability and quality of supply.