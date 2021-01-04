Uganda Police has sent a stan warning to all groups of people who are planning to destabilize the peace of the nation during elections by threatening women, the elderly and young voters.

During a press briefing Monday, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said police and its sister agencies have deployed heavily in different parts of the country as a measure of countering any acts of violence decried growing misinformation and disinformation, especially among social media users as January 14 polls draw closer.

Relatedly, Police also said Monday that a total of 126 people arrested last week in Kalangala District where National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine had gone to campaign will be charged with six counts.

Some 99 of the suspects, who include members of Bobi Wine private security team, will appear at Masaka Magistrate’s Court today on charges of assault of police officers, incitement to violence, malicious damage, doing a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease and inconsiderate use of a public road, among others.

According to CP Enanga, 25 of the suspects will be arraigned at Kalangala Chief Magistrate’s Court on the same charges after the Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) sanctioned their files.

Among the suspects is Bobi Wine’s singing partner, Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li, and Mr Eddy Ssebufu aka Eddie Mutwe (Bobi Wine’s personal bodyguard).

Mr Enanga further said they had registered several cases of defacing of posters of rival camps and intimidation of voters, especially the young voters, women and the elderly.

“If you combine all these it can lead to acts of lawlessness and anarchy. Police will not allow such acts to continue. Those who are planning to harass voters on polling day will face the consequences. In some of the footage we have obtained, there are those warning women and elderly if they know they belong to rival camps. Therefore, as the joint security force we continue to review these footage with the intention of apprehending the culprits,” he said.