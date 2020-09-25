The National Water and Sewerage Corporation is putting final touches to the Jinja-Iganga-Mayuge Water Supply Stabilization project.

The project will be completed by November 2020 and will boost water supply reliability in Jinja City, Njeru Municipality, Kayunga, Nyenga, Parts of Buikwe, Kakira, Magamaga, Iganga, Mayuge, Kaliro and parts of Kamuli.

Project components include refurbishment of the water treatment plant units, installation of (4) new high capacity pumps, laying of a new 4kms pumping main, installation of a 1000kva transforme, construction of a DN300 transmission main from Masese to Jinja Rubaga reservoir, among others.

During a tour of ongoing NWSC projects by the NWSC board, Board chairman Eng, Dr. Badru Kiggundu said that the project will add over 10million litres of water/day.

This will push the daily water production from the current 25million litres of water per day to 35million litres of water per day.

“To enable us work on more water supply improvement projects, I urge our customers to pay bills promptly and enable us meet the cost of water production inputs and service delivery infrastructure projects.

NWSC Deputy Managing Director Technical Services Eng Johnson Amayo the said that the demand for water is growing each day. Subsequently, NWSC is implementing a number of large projects and water Supply Stabilization Plans (WSSPs) all aimed at boosting water supply in all areas of operation i.e Kampala, Kapchorwa, Kapeeka, Sembabule, Gulu, Mbale, Adjumani, Mbarara, Isingiro, Masaka among others.

NWSC Senior Manager Operations Central Region Eng Andrew Ssekayizi committed to excellent customer service, CSR initiatives, improved water supply, sanitation and health in the new city.

Discussing future plans for the city, Jinja General Manager Dr. Charles Okuozi assured residents of 24/7 water supply as the corporation implements the following projects this F/Y 2020-2021 to support industrialisation, access to clean water, sanitation and health like Installation of 108, 000 litre capacity steel tank in Njeru, booster stations along of Kamuli road, a 108,000 litre capacity tank in Magamaga, laying of 3kms of transmission main from Rubaga tank to Njeru water booster, installation of 108,000 litre capacity tank in Mwiri and rrilling of no.2 motorised boreholes to boost water supply in Buwenge.

Jinja area senior Engineer Kenneth Twesigye shared that the area is working to rehabilitate and expand Jinja city sewerage network to promote sanitation and health in the city

The NWSC Board members on behalf of the Corporation committed to clean safe water for all, for a delighted customer by a delighted workforce.