With developed countries now already having and vaccinating the population against Covid19, researchers in Uganda are concerned that it might be very hard for Uganda and other African countries to have the vaccine on the continent very soon.

Countries like UK, Canada, USA, Belgium among others have started massive Covid19 vaccination of their population with some counties now having excess vaccines for their population with Africa yet to have the first vaccine.

According to Prof. Noble Banadda from the Department of Technology at Makerere University cites lack of funding for research as the biggest challenges African countries like Uganda are facing.

He further says low research levels cannot enable the countries on the African continent to come up with vaccines to immunize against deadly diseases like covid19.

Banadda also notes that it is going to be hard for African countries to get the first dose of the Covid19 vaccine next year given the growing trends of the pandemic in the western world.

Covid19 has so far affected 81.8 million people across the globe with over 1.6 billion jobs lost in this year.