The Electoral Commission has set up a team to handle the verification of supporters for nomination of candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections. The verification team will start its work on Monday 28th September 2020.

Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a Presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from not less than ninety-eight (98) districts, which form two thirds (2/3) of all the districts of Uganda.

As at 25th September 2020, at least eighty-two 82 aspirants had collected nomination forms and supporter forms.

They include five political parties, namely, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Ecological Party Uganda (EPU), National Resistance Movement (NRM), National Unity Platform (NUP) and Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP).

The seventy-seven aspiring independent candidates include (9) female aspirants, namely, Amaro Faith, Amolo Pamela, Kabarungi Grace Juliana, Kalembe Nancy Linda, Kataha Janet Komugisha, Katushemererwe Brenda, Kyalya Maureen, Lugudde Katwe Elizabeth and Mirembe Phiona.

Due to the sizeable number of signatures required for nomination as a Presidential candidate, the Commission has advised aspiring candidates to submit the lists of supporters to the Electoral Commission for verification at least two weeks before the nomination dates, that is, at least by 16th October 2020.

Presidential aspirants have been further advised to collect more than 100 signatures from each district/cities, to cater for shortfalls.

Presidential aspirants who attain verified supporters from at least 98 Districts/Cities shall be issued with a Certificate which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day.

The aspiring candidates have also been advised to book time in advance on any of the gazetted dates, that is, Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd November 2020, in order to ensure a smooth nomination exercise.