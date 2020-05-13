The US embassy in Tanzania has warned that there is a risk of “exponential growth” of Covid-19 cases in the country, at a time when the government is not releasing data on new cases.

It added that hospitals in the main city, Dar es Salaam, were “overwhelmed” and that the chance of contracting the virus was “extremely high”.

The embassy did not, however, give any evidence to back up its claims.

Tanzania’s president has accused health officials of exaggerating the crisis.

John Magufuli has repeatedly urged people to attend services in churches and mosques, saying that prayers “can vanquish” the virus.

However, recent videos of night burials shared on social media have caused some to call into question the government’s approach.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also expressed concern about the government’s strategy.

On 29 April, the last day official data was released, there were 509 cases, with 21 deaths.

Last week, President Magufuli revealed that he secretly had animals and fruits samples tested at the national health laboratory in charge of coronavirus and that a papaya (paw-paw), a quail bird, and a goat had returned positive results.

He later closed the laboratory and suspended the head.

The Tanzanian president is among several African leaders who have received orders for a herbal tonic touted by the president of Madagascar as a cure for Covid-19.

The WHO has warned against using untested medicine.

What did the US embassy say?

The US embassy statement advised Americans living in Tanzania to stay at home and limit interactions with people other than those they live with.

It went on to claim that hospitals in Dar es Salaam are overwhelmed and warned that due to the limited capacity of the healthcare system in the country, patients may face life-threatening delays for medical care.

The BBC asked the embassy to share its evidence but was referred to the Tanzanian ministry of health.

